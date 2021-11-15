Information Systems Manager(BI Dev/PowerBI) at Top Vitae

Nov 15, 2021

The Information Systems Manager will ensure that systems are operational, well implemented and providing actionable information through business intelligence initiatives.

Responsibilities:

  • Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones
  • Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points
  • Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations
  • Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems
  • Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms
  • Manage internal and external teams effectively
  • Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously

Requirements:

  • Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space
  • Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse)
  • Ability to interpret user requirements and implement to user satisfaction
  • Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills
  • Customer service orientation
  • Building relationships
  • Excellent planning and organisational skills
  • Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
  • Strong leadership and managerial competencies

Qualifications:

  • A minimum qualification of NQF 6 level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent.
  • 5 years working experience with Information Systems is essential.
  • Previous experience in leading technical teams will be advantageous.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

A large FMCG concern is looking for an Information Systems Manager with a strong BI development and Database Design background to join their dynamic team.

Learn more/Apply for this position