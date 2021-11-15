Intermediate to Senior QA Automation Engineer at Reverside

QA Automation Engineer
We are looking forQA Automation Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience as an Automation Engineerand a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Tech Skills:
- IBM Rational
- Integration Tester Tool
- JavaScript / Java Experience
- Able to automate test
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices