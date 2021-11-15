Java Developer (remote/work from home) TB at Mediro ICT

South African citizens may only apply. This is a permanent vacancy. Work remotely/from home. Leading Technology Solutions Company which is part of a JSE listed Group is recruiting a Java Developer with 7 years experience to join their dynamic team. E-mail CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed] Job functions:

Responsible for the implementation of new features and supporting existing features.

Design, implement, test solutions.

JAVA Engineering outputs: Implement new features Maintaining existing code Good test coverage of code: JUnit and J-Meter tests Contributing to peer code reviews. Applying SOLID software development principles. Responsible for writing clean code that is easily maintainable. Actively using SonarQube to adhere to coding standards. Improving current code base Contribute to the design and solution of new features. GitFlow branching experience. Agile / Scrum.Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

Relevant IT qualification bachelor’s degree OR Diploma in IT related field

7+ years of relevant IT experience

Strong Java skills (Java 8)

Spring Framework (Spring Boot, Spring Integration)

Hibernate

Experience with REST

IBM DB2 / PostgreSQL / SQL Skill

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment

Good understanding of Software Design Patterns

Junit

Familiarity using Linux

Advantageous: Familiarity using Docker/Kubernetes (Advantageous) Any Cloud experience (Advantageous) RabbitMQ / Kafka (Advantageous) J-Meter (Advantageous)

