Junior / Intermediate C# Developer – Illovo JHB – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a software development company that pride themselves on innovation within the financial markets and they’re on the search for a Junior / Intermediate C# Developer to join their team of experts.

You can look forward to excellent benefits, absolutely no forced deductions and an in-office model (with some work from home) allowing for that perfect balance, all in a company that has built a system, which allows banks to trade with each other – a private eco system which used to be done through manual process and now, it’s digital!

There’s really nothing to not love about this company, so grab the opportunity and apply now!

Requirements:

BSC Honours of engineering Degree

C#

ASP.Net Core

Blazer

SQL server

Azure

Quantative Analysis

