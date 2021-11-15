Mid-Tier Software Engineer at Interfile

As a Mid-Tier Software Engineer, you will be required to work with the Java programming language, follow existing IT standards, policies and procedures to develop web applications and computer systems. Working with other colleagues contributing to designing and developing successful software.
- Responsible for system maintenance and new development as required by the senior software engineer on their team
- Responsible for committing code within specified timelines within the guidelines of the assigned team
- Responsible for ensuring the quality of delivered code and will take charge of component development as required
- Expected to provide maintenance and code enhancements for the production team
- Expected to be actively enhancing their knowledge of development principals, programming language development and elements of modern UI design and deployment
- Required to deploy systems onsite at the customers from time to time
- Expected to liaise with testing teams and where necessary directly with the customer
- Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business
- Expected to be flexible with longer working hours
-
Expected to learn how to work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team
-
Experience with development of real-time web-based user interfaces.
- Experience with development of complex web-based portals
- Familiar with software development lifecycle and processes
-
Familiarity with Financial systems and accounting concepts is advantageous
-
Java JEE
- IBM MQ Series
- Glassfish / Payara
- Web Logic
- Primefaces
- Microsoft SQL Server
- SOAP/RESTful web services
- EJB
- IntelliJ
- Bitbucket
- Jira
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- Software Development
- Microsoft SQL
- Financial Systems
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Service Delivery sector offering e-government solutions.