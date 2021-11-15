SAP ABAP Programmer at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the JobTo develop and Maintain ABAP Programs and Functions as well as offer support to SAP Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) related to the SAP Retail [URL Removed] The SAP Retail system consists of the 5 SAP systems, namely Retail, GTS, Finance, Gateway and CARJob Objectives
- To develop ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the companys standards.
- To maintain ABAP programs and functions as requested
- To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as the SAP Retail Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) on the SAP Retail System.
- Qualifications
- IT Programming degree/diploma
Experience
- 5 years SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module
- 3 years SAP ABAP development for the MM and SD modules
- 5 years Programming in all the Financial modules (SAP RE-FX will be a bonus)
- 4 years 3rd Party Integration2 years SAP S4 Hana Finance
- 3 years SAP Fiori development
Knowledge and Skills
- Knowledge of Retail, MM and SD Modules
- Knowledge of all FI and CO module incl. IM
- Knowledge of RE-FX module
- Standard ABAP
- Object Oriented ABAP
- Interfacing and IDOCS
- Enhancements
- Performance optimisation
- Dialog Programming
- Debugging
- HANA
- SAP Workflow
- FIORI
- SmartForms/Adobe Forms
- CDS views
- AMDP
- WebDynPro
- BRF+DRF
- Data Services
- Upgrades (SPDD, SPAU, SPAU_ENH)
- Problem solving skills
- Good communication, organising and analytical skills
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- ABAP
- Programmer