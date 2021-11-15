SAP ABAP Programmer at Datonomy Solutions

Nov 15, 2021

Purpose of the JobTo develop and Maintain ABAP Programs and Functions as well as offer support to SAP Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) related to the SAP Retail [URL Removed] The SAP Retail system consists of the 5 SAP systems, namely Retail, GTS, Finance, Gateway and CARJob Objectives

  • To develop ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the companys standards.
  • To maintain ABAP programs and functions as requested
  • To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as the SAP Retail Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) on the SAP Retail System.
  • Qualifications
  • IT Programming degree/diploma

Experience

  • 5 years SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module
  • 3 years SAP ABAP development for the MM and SD modules
  • 5 years Programming in all the Financial modules (SAP RE-FX will be a bonus)
  • 4 years 3rd Party Integration2 years SAP S4 Hana Finance
  • 3 years SAP Fiori development

Knowledge and Skills

  • Knowledge of Retail, MM and SD Modules
  • Knowledge of all FI and CO module incl. IM
  • Knowledge of RE-FX module
  • Standard ABAP
  • Object Oriented ABAP
  • Interfacing and IDOCS
  • Enhancements
  • Performance optimisation
  • Dialog Programming
  • Debugging
  • HANA
  • SAP Workflow
  • FIORI
  • SmartForms/Adobe Forms
  • CDS views
  • AMDP
  • WebDynPro
  • BRF+DRF
  • Data Services
  • Upgrades (SPDD, SPAU, SPAU_ENH)
  • Problem solving skills
  • Good communication, organising and analytical skills

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • ABAP
  • Programmer

