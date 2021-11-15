Senior C# Integration Developer – Remote – R950k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A globally recognised fintech digital transformation software hub, is seeking a skilled Senior C# Integration Developer to be a part of their team.

You’ll be working alongside a team of tech experts in creating, maintaining and updating company websites, using cutting edge tech and building banking solutions and software integrations across various platforms for top clients.

Looking to expand your knowledge and take your career to newer heights? Then apply now.

Requirements:

Relevant IT/ BSc Degree

6+ years’ experience in system integration + application development

Experience in C#, .Net, SOAP/RESTful API, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), SQL

Expertise in OOP, Design Patterns

Hands on experience using DevOps tools – Git, CI CD, Jenkins, Bitbucket

Reference Number for this position is TRA53765 which is a Permanent and remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R950k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

.Net

Git

CI CD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position