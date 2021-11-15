Senior Full Stack C# Developer – JHB North/ Semi-remote – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: “A mind that is stretched by a new experience can never go back to it’s old dimensions.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr

The gist of this is simple, growth is key. My client is a CX (Customer experience) dev shop with their own award-winning software platform. They are currently on a mission to attract an extra tech savvy Full Stack C# Developer with key skills in Angular 7+ to join their close-knit team who enjoy collaboration & forward thinking.

You can expect more than just your run of the mill coding here, you’ll be shaping the tech stack, advising on architectural decisions etc.

You’re intrigued? Let’s chat.

This is what you need to land an interview:

6 years + as an avid Coder working the Microsoft stack

C#, Net Core

Angular/Vue.js

SQL

Web tools such as: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js

Understanding of Microservices & RESTful APIs is key

You have a good sense of humour

Reference Number for this position is DB53429 which is a permanent position based in JHB North / Semi Remote offering a cost to company of up to R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

