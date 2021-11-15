Senior Java API AWS Developer – Remote – R700 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is one of the UK’s finest and the world’s largest in it game – focusing on wealth management products across: banks, insurers, and asset managers to help consumers better achieve their financial goals.

The role calls for a Senior Java Developer for CoreTech with expertise in Java Jersey API, you will get valuable exposure to the financial services world, which could springboard you into working at banks, investment management companies, or even within financial departments of medical aids

This is 100% remote work working on UK Time zone, so you also need the drive and accountability to work at a decent pace! You will be part of an intelligent, highly productive working environment on a mission to make investments accessible; creating new Software; & building products in the comfort of your own home.

Key experience includes:

Java

J2EE

IDE

Eclipse

VSC

JDK 8->11

AWS Lambda

AWS S3

AWS API Gateway

Java Jersey API (THIS IS MANDATORY)

Micro-service development

JIRA

Confluence

git

Azur DevOps pipeline

Reference Number for this position is GZ53978 which is a 6-month contract position working remotely offering a rate of R550 to R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

