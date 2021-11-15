Senior Software Developer

Job & Company Description:
- Design, develop, improve and execute requirements on our core platform backend.
- Troubleshoots production challenges related to existing software applications.
- Research, test, build and manages the conversion and integration of software products.
Education:
- Degree or necessary experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field
- Matric Certification
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Expert in SQL and experience with at least one major database system (MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).
- 6 years + experience in Java and Java EE/ Spring tech.
Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
For more information contact:
Lee Ann Jacobs
IT Researcher Consultant
[Email Address Removed]
[Phone Number Removed];