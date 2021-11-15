Senior Software Developer

Nov 15, 2021

Job & Company Description:

  • Design, develop, improve and execute requirements on our core platform backend.
  • Troubleshoots production challenges related to existing software applications.
  • Research, test, build and manages the conversion and integration of software products.

Education:

  • Degree or necessary experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field
  • Matric Certification

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Expert in SQL and experience with at least one major database system (MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).
  • 6 years + experience in Java and Java EE/ Spring tech.



