Senior Software Developer

Job & Company Description:

Design, develop, improve and execute requirements on our core platform backend.

Troubleshoots production challenges related to existing software applications.

Research, test, build and manages the conversion and integration of software products.

Education:

Degree or necessary experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field

Matric Certification

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Expert in SQL and experience with at least one major database system (MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).

6 years + experience in Java and Java EE/ Spring tech.





