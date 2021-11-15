Server Engineer

HPE
Master ASE – must
HPE server/storage
VMware certified idealliy
You will enjoy the fruits of being an all rounder expert : which includes presales, break fix and projects
You be part of a WIFI , Storage and Datacentre Team
Desired Skills:
- HPE
- Master ASE
- HPE Server
- HPE Storage
- VMware
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A strong force to be reckoned with
Hands on Technical leader who has walked the path with his team
Group has smashed their number this year
Employer & Job Benefits:
- standby
- overtime
- fuel
- pension
- medical
- bonus