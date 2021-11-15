Server Engineer

Nov 15, 2021

HPE

Master ASE – must

HPE server/storage

VMware certified idealliy

You will enjoy the fruits of being an all rounder expert : which includes presales, break fix and projects

You be part of a WIFI , Storage and Datacentre Team

Desired Skills:

  • HPE
  • Master ASE
  • HPE Server
  • HPE Storage
  • VMware

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

A strong force to be reckoned with
Hands on Technical leader who has walked the path with his team
Group has smashed their number this year

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • standby
  • overtime
  • fuel
  • pension
  • medical
  • bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position