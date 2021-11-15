SharePoint Support Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing UK Tech company seeks the technical abilities of a SharePoint Support Developer who will be responsible for analysing business requirements, troubleshooting the defects of the existing solutions while estimating the efforts involved and communicating with the client. You will also be expected to design a proper solution and implement robust and deployable solutions using the latest web technologies independently & work closely with other teams to assist with delivery during the Early life Support phase of a project. The ideal candidate requires SharePoint development experience including Apps/Add-ins, JSOM, CSOM, server-side APIs for SharePoint 2010 and above, SharePoint Online. PowerShell, experience building/supporting SharePoint framework (SPfx) components for SharePoint Online, Office 365, Microsoft Visual Studio, Visual Code, TFS, JavaScript, ASP.NET MVC, C#, SQL, Web Service/Rest API, CSS, jQuery & Knockout/React.DUTIES:

Provide 2 nd Line incident resolution for Managed Services and Fresh clients.

Prepare Statements of Work for Client Enhancements.

Build, test and deploy Enhancements and Change Requests.

Support the development of junior team members.

Liaise with clients/end users to clarify details of requirements.

Design, code, test, correct, and document complex programs and program modifications from supplied specifications using agreed standards and tools.

Report on work carried out and contribute written material of publication quality.

Assist with the creation of Statements of Work for small to medium-sized projects.

Coordinate the implementation of agreed remedies and preventative measures.

Recognise and manage potential issues.

Approach situations in a positive and constructive way: provide solutions, not problems.

Consider and create options and objectively consider other viewpoints.

Identify or create business opportunities or improvements.

Take personal ownership. Demonstrate accountability and responsibility. Constantly seek to improve self, the team and the company.

Help identify areas for the implementation of changes in the business process.

Work with clients to define Acceptance Tests.

Obtain and analyse usage data and present it effectively.

Maintain an in-depth knowledge of specific technical specialities and provide expert advice regarding their application.

Create and maintain support documentation.

Manage the configuration of documentation items and files within own area of responsibility.

Identify and report issues and risks.

Use the tools and techniques for specific areas of release and deployment activities.

Administer the recording of activities, log results and document technical activity undertaken.

Carry out early life support activities such as providing support advice to initial/pilot users.

Monitor the market to gain knowledge and understanding of currently emerging technologies.

Identify new and emerging hardware and software technologies and products based on own area of expertise, assess their relevance and potential value to the organisation and contribute to briefings of staff and management.

Work on small to media size of development work.

REQUIREMENTS:

SharePoint development: Apps/Add-ins, JSOM, CSOM, server-side APIs for SharePoint 2010 and above, SharePoint Online. PowerShell.

Experience building/supporting SharePoint framework (SPfx) components for SharePoint Online.

Web application development worked on corporate websites and intranets, key technologies: JavaScript, ASP.NET MVC, C#, SQL, Web Service/Rest API, CSS, jQuery, Knockout or React.

SharePoint Administration knowledge for all SharePoint Versions (SharePoint 2010 and above).

Office 365 Administration.

Commercial experience with Microsoft Visual Studio, Visual Code, TFS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Confident manner and excellent communication skills.

The ability to effectively engage with a wide range of stakeholders.

A methodical and analytical approach.

Be able to tackle challenging scenarios, consider options and explain and implement solutions.

