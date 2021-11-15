SigmaNEST – Junior Database Administrator – Centurion at Fourier Recruitment

Direct support and maintenance of SigmaNEST /MRP suite of development, test and live databases including those that are used internally within SigmaNEST /MRP and those that are for client use.The role has exposure to all aspects of database administration such as installation/upgrade/patching, backup and recovery, performance and tuning, security, data loads and database copies. It also includes the running of data fix scripts, daily checks (e.g., database backups), automating tasks, maintaining data feeds and investigating

Relevant IT Degree qualification (preferred) or equivalent

Proven, demonstrable interest in relational databases such as Oracle or MySQL (e.g. relevant project undertaken at university/college, website creation etc)

Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL

Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, No SQL databases etc)

Linux shell scripting experience is desirable

Knowledge & Experience

Personal Attributes

Team player

Be able to understand client needs

Excellent communication skills

Database Infrastructure & Security

Communication Clear and timely communications (verbal and written) to colleagues and internal customers

Assist with the creation, deployment and maintenance of databases in both development and live service environments

Service Delivery Assist colleagues in achieving agreed service standards by maintaining database services to the required operational levels

Standards and Working Practices Ensure that team processes and standards are adhered to accurately to ensure that the expected levels of service quality and performance are maintained

Dimensions and Limits of Authority

Perform regular database maintenance activities by following internal processes (data loads, data fixes, schema updates, database copies, software installs/upgrades/patches etc)

Plan own time so that delivery targets are met

Maintain procedural documentation

Database Infrastructure

Assist with the creation, monitoring and maintenance of live and development databases

Assist with the setup and management of database resilience and backup strategies

Assist SIGMANEST/MRP group development staff in database development projects

Assist with the automation of regular database support activities

Perform regular processes (e.g., weekly data refreshes, run data fix scripts) in an accurate and timely manner

Communication

Keep logs updated with progress on a regular basis

Liaise with customers to plan activities, request testing etc

Contribute to team meeting discussions

Learn from and share knowledge with the team

Service Delivery

Assist with the planning for database projects from the initial phase onwards

Assist with the design, implementation and maintenance of database services and infrastructure to support SIGMANEST/MRP client deliveries and internal services

Escalate issues to senior colleagues when problems are identified

Standards and Working Practices

Ensure that all activity is performed in compliance with the audit standards (e.g., SAS 70, PCI DSS)

Assist with the reviews of working policies and procedures

Assist with the formulation of company policy as appropriate

Maintain code in centralised repositories appropriate to each project

