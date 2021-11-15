SigmaNEST – Junior Database Administrator – Centurion at Fourier Recruitment

Direct support and maintenance of SigmaNEST /MRP suite of development, test and live databases including those that are used internally within SigmaNEST /MRP and those that are for client use.The role has exposure to all aspects of database administration such as installation/upgrade/patching, backup and recovery, performance and tuning, security, data loads and database copies. It also includes the running of data fix scripts, daily checks (e.g., database backups), automating tasks, maintaining data feeds and investigating [URL Removed] Market Leader in CADTechnology as SigmaNest – Junior Database Administrator – CenturionMinimum RequirementsFormal Education & Certification
- Relevant IT Degree qualification (preferred) or equivalent
- Proven, demonstrable interest in relational databases such as Oracle or MySQL (e.g. relevant project undertaken at university/college, website creation etc)
- Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL
- Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, No SQL databases etc)
- Linux shell scripting experience is desirable
Knowledge & Experience
- Proven, demonstrable interest in relational databases such as Oracle or MySQL (e.g. relevant project undertaken at university/college, website creation etc)
- Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL
- Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, No SQL databases etc)
- Linux shell scripting experience is desirable
Personal Attributes
- Team player
- Be able to understand client needs
- Excellent communication skills
Database Infrastructure & Security
- Communication Clear and timely communications (verbal and written) to colleagues and internal customers
- Assist with the creation, deployment and maintenance of databases in both development and live service environments
- Service Delivery Assist colleagues in achieving agreed service standards by maintaining database services to the required operational levels
- Standards and Working Practices Ensure that team processes and standards are adhered to accurately to ensure that the expected levels of service quality and performance are maintained
Dimensions and Limits of Authority
- Perform regular database maintenance activities by following internal processes (data loads, data fixes, schema updates, database copies, software installs/upgrades/patches etc)
- Plan own time so that delivery targets are met
- Maintain procedural documentation
Database Infrastructure
- Assist with the creation, monitoring and maintenance of live and development databases
- Assist with the setup and management of database resilience and backup strategies
- Assist SIGMANEST/MRP group development staff in database development projects
- Assist with the automation of regular database support activities
- Perform regular processes (e.g., weekly data refreshes, run data fix scripts) in an accurate and timely manner
Communication
- Keep logs updated with progress on a regular basis
- Liaise with customers to plan activities, request testing etc
- Contribute to team meeting discussions
- Learn from and share knowledge with the team
Service Delivery
- Assist with the planning for database projects from the initial phase onwards
- Assist with the design, implementation and maintenance of database services and infrastructure to support SIGMANEST/MRP client deliveries and internal services
- Escalate issues to senior colleagues when problems are identified
Standards and Working Practices
- Ensure that all activity is performed in compliance with the audit standards (e.g., SAS 70, PCI DSS)
- Assist with the reviews of working policies and procedures
- Assist with the formulation of company policy as appropriate
- Maintain code in centralised repositories appropriate to each project