Snr Full Stack Java Developer at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches

used to build application solutions

used to build application solutions Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build

application solutions

application solutions Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical Skill:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Organisation Skills

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Functional Skill:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline

Requirements:

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting

technology experience

technology experience Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client based in Midrand, who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Senior Full Stack Java Developer.

Learn more/Apply for this position