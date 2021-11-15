Snr Full Stack Java Developer at Top Vitae

Nov 15, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches
    used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build
    application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical Skill:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Organisation Skills
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Functional Skill:

  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)
  • Jenkins Pipeline

Requirements:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting
    technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • Relevant IT / Business Degree

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client based in Midrand, who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Senior Full Stack Java Developer.

