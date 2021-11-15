Systems Administrator

Nov 15, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Install and configure software and hardware
  • Manage network servers and technology tools
  • Set up accounts and workstations
  • Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements
  • Troubleshoot issues and outages
  • Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls
  • Upgrade systems with new releases and models
  • Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies
  • Build an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies
  • Ensure business continuity from a Information technology perspective

Infrastructure Knowledge

  • SQL Server
  • User Access
  • Operational Tasks
  • Design robust system design
  • Modernise Infrastructure
  • System Design
  • Power Management
  • Cloud / Virtualisation / Docker Kubernetes knowledge
  • Operational Support for individual tasks
  • Operation Automation
  • Monitoring and Performance Dashboards and Reports

Documentation

  • Capturing, storing and distribution of all information regarding IT architecture.
  • Review, capturing, storing and distribution of all documentation in relation to past and existing IT Architecture projects.

Operational Support and soft skills

  • Supporting of Operational queries
  • Preparing and distribution of Operational reports
  • Speedy response to queries via emails, telephone or any other form/platform
  • End-user and Branch support

A System administrator must have:

  • Integrity & honesty
  • A basic understanding of the operations of the business
  • Ability to learn new technologies
  • Basic understanding of software development principles and processes
  • Ability to self-motivate and Agile in his process thinking
  • Proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator or similar role
  • Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management
  • Knowledge of system security (e.g. intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery
  • Ability to create scripts in Python, Perl or other language
  • Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms

Desired Experience & Qualification

Tertiary:

  • B degree/ equivalent
  • BSc/Ba in Information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline; professional certification (e.g. Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator (MCSA)) is a plus
  • Drivers’ license:

Essential
Own transport:

Essential

  • Essential experience:
  • 3 Years in an System administrator role with proven track record and certification

Preferred:

  • IT Systems Administrator, Microsoft Suite of products, Cloud infrastructure

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Resourcefulness and problem solving aptitude
  • Deliver projects on time
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Ability to work under pressure and strong ability to meet deadlines

Learn more/Apply for this position