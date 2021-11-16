Business Analyst (CH725) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

We are looking for a Business Analyst with at least 3 years experience with Business or Data Analysis.

The company develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa. The company is a home-grown African company delivering value to the people of Africa and beyond and has market-leading expertise in the agricultural, health, financial inclusion and education spaces and works with mobile network operators to bring about positive change in the lives of people through the benefits of the digital dividend. The company is a subsidiary of the Vodacom Group.

What you will do

You will have the opportunity to work across various industries and products, extracting insights from our datasets and translating those into visualisations, learnings and dashboards to support data driven decision-making and ultimately maximizing the impact of our products.

You will lead requirements elicitation workshops and interact and collaborate with internal teams from different business functions to understand data models, structures, policies, processes, security, and privacy, as well as the products in detail. You will direct data visualisation, working with product teams, subject matter experts, BI and engineering consultants. You will elicit and present insights, and make recommendations that will inform decision-making and business effectiveness.

As the ideal individual, you will be inquisitive and collaborative, have an analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude and have a sound understanding of relational and non-relational databases. You will require the ability to work on multiple projects across various verticals simultaneously.

Requirements

What you need

Degree in Industrial Engineering or other Engineering field, Computer Science, Mathematics or any similar field

At least 3 years proven experience as a Business Analyst or Data Analyst

Excellent communication skills

Superior applied Excel knowledge

Exposure to or interest in Big Data technologies or working with large datasets

Experience in analytical research/methodologies

Advantageous

EE candidate

Exposure to healthcare, agriculture, social innovation, and/or education sector

Experience in data visualization tools, e.g. PowerBI, Tableau, etc.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

