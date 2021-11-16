Business Analyst IT

Our client is looking for someone that is business minded and tech savvy. The candidate will be responsible for improving, designing and maintaining business process and system solutions.
Key performance areas:
- Experience working with Angile or in a Angile environment
- Determining operational requirements through studying business functions
- Design new company programs and systems to meet business requirements
- Improve systems to ensures effectiveness and efficiency
- Make recommendation where required regarding controls
- Analys Business environment to identify new opportunities and capitalize on trends
- Run Gap analyst to identify profitable solutions
- Translate business needs and data in to useable business information
- Test and examine existing process and facilitate improvements
Qualification and competencies:
- Degree or Diploma in Business management
- IT certificate will be an added advantage
- 3 – 4 years’ experience in a similar role with an IT focus
- Detail orientated
- Result focused
- Project management skills
- Strong ethics
- Interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process
- Technology
- Angile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma