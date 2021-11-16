Business Analyst IT

Our client is looking for someone that is business minded and tech savvy. The candidate will be responsible for improving, designing and maintaining business process and system solutions.

Key performance areas:

Experience working with Angile or in a Angile environment

Determining operational requirements through studying business functions

Design new company programs and systems to meet business requirements

Improve systems to ensures effectiveness and efficiency

Make recommendation where required regarding controls

Analys Business environment to identify new opportunities and capitalize on trends

Run Gap analyst to identify profitable solutions

Translate business needs and data in to useable business information

Test and examine existing process and facilitate improvements

Qualification and competencies:

Degree or Diploma in Business management

IT certificate will be an added advantage

3 – 4 years’ experience in a similar role with an IT focus

Detail orientated

Result focused

Project management skills

Strong ethics

Interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

IT

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Process Mapping

Business Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Business Process

Technology

Angile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

