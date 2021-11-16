Change Project Manager

Primary Purpose:

As a Project / Change Manager you will be responsible for planning, scoping and overseeing projects to ensure that they are completed in a timely, manner and within budgets. Your responsibility includes designating project resources, prepare budgets, monitor progress, and keep stakeholders informed throughout the projects you will be responsible for the design of the change management framework for the Bank to ensure that change is managed adequality and takes into account impact on [URL Removed] contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks and communicating expected [URL Removed] a team of Project Managers to ensure that the team runs in an efficient and Agile [URL Removed] all changes that need to take place in the workplace. Manage these changes to be as minimally disruptive as possible.

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)



Project Office Key Responsibilities

Assist and advise Bank Project Sponsors, and project stakeholders, and teams to the best use of project management disciplines and approaches within a fast-paced, high tech environment

Develop positive relationships with stakeholders, and teams to enable the PMO to provide support including facilitation, tracking and reporting on projects, and training

Act as a reference point for PMO queries and information and an advocate for best practices in portfolio/programme and project management

Responsible for the establishment and management of a project methodology incorporating structures, standards, processes, documentation and reporting which is agile, fits the needs of the project and puts emphasis on the quality of decision making and timely project delivery.

Manages processes supporting the New Process; Project and Alliance Committee, streamlining communications between project stakeholders and project sponsors and empowering the committee to engage in meaningful and efficient debate of priorities and resource availability.

Maintain and update the project management framework and disciplines necessary to support the

project office

Coach, mentor, train and otherwise support other project office team members in the fulfilment of their project support functions.

Develop detailed work plans, project schedules, estimates, and resource plans in collaboration with all project stakeholders. Document and keep track of all projects, administration of own projects are required.

Extensive knowledge of project management processes and systems development methods.

In-depth knowledge of project planning techniques and automated project planning tools required.

Manage project scope and risks. Investigate and make recommendations on issues that challenge scope boundaries.

Monitor and report on project progress highlighting critical issues for management, and, as necessary, coordinate the development, discussion, and approval of corrective action and/or contingency plans.

Manage stakeholder relations to ensure that project delivery expectations are specified and met.

Plan and implement change management processes, including activities such as training, communication, and documentation.

Ensure project activities and deliverables adhere to internal quality standards.

Provide clear direction and motivation to project team.

Change Management Responsibilities

Strategy Planning on how to implement Change in the Bank that covers:

Enterprise Change Management Capability That is, it entails maintaining a change management team, a set of processes for change, and formalized procedures for initiating change projects.

Organizational Change Management This function views change management from the top down. It involves identifying organization-level processes, groups, and structures that will need to change.

Individual Change Management On the other hand, individual change management is bottom-up. It begins at the individual level, focusing on employee motivation, resistance, and psychology.

Analysis of operational changes and assess the change impact

Implement Change models according to best practice

Qualifications and Experience:



PMP, Agile certification or equivalent

Project management or related degree required

Change Management Degree or Certificates

CAPM; PMP: Scrum Master certification

Min 10 years experience successfully managing portfolios of all sizes utilising effective project management methodologies (Agile & Waterfall) and associated processes, practices, and deliverables

10 years experience successfully managing portfolios of all sizes utilising effective change and programme management methodologies and associated processes, practices, and deliverables

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.



You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position