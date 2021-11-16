Data Analyst with AWS – Remote – up to R450 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A slick enterprise that offers their clients the best ways of information technology services, customised dynamics resourcing models and specialized and scarce IT specific resources, is currently looking to hire a Data Analyst with AWS to be part of their fantastic organization.
The incumbent will have to build, execute, manage, and maintain Data Governance Framework, policies, standards, and controls in line with leading practices, regulations and client’s requirements.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science / Informatics / Information Technology
- 3 – 5 years’ proven technical experience
- AWS
- TOGAF
- ISF Framework
- The data product life cycle
- Agile principles and methodology
- Corporate governance principles
- DAMA-DMBOK principles
- Familiar with regulatory requirements such as RDARR, POPI, GDPR, PCI DSS and Data Product Life Cycle
Responsibilities:
- Create enterprise-wide policies, processes, standards, controls, and practices for Data Governance, in line with the Data Governance Framework
- Responsible for the implementation, application and adoption of policies, processes, standards, controls, and practices by members of Data Services, Data Delivery, and the enterprise as a whole
- Review, update and maintain enterprise-wide policies, processes, standards, controls, and practices for Data Governance
- Communicate and guide proper governance and stewardship practices, policies, procedures, standards, and the implementation thereof using existing or new toolsets
- Quantify and measure enterprise Data Governance and Data Management adoption and adherence by the business; including suggesting and taking remedial action where required
