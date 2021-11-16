Data Analyst with AWS – Remote – up to R450 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A slick enterprise that offers their clients the best ways of information technology services, customised dynamics resourcing models and specialized and scarce IT specific resources, is currently looking to hire a Data Analyst with AWS to be part of their fantastic organization.

The incumbent will have to build, execute, manage, and maintain Data Governance Framework, policies, standards, and controls in line with leading practices, regulations and client’s requirements.

APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science / Informatics / Information Technology

3 – 5 years’ proven technical experience

AWS

TOGAF

ISF Framework

The data product life cycle

Agile principles and methodology

Corporate governance principles

DAMA-DMBOK principles

Familiar with regulatory requirements such as RDARR, POPI, GDPR, PCI DSS and Data Product Life Cycle

Responsibilities:

Create enterprise-wide policies, processes, standards, controls, and practices for Data Governance, in line with the Data Governance Framework

Responsible for the implementation, application and adoption of policies, processes, standards, controls, and practices by members of Data Services, Data Delivery, and the enterprise as a whole

Review, update and maintain enterprise-wide policies, processes, standards, controls, and practices for Data Governance

Communicate and guide proper governance and stewardship practices, policies, procedures, standards, and the implementation thereof using existing or new toolsets

Quantify and measure enterprise Data Governance and Data Management adoption and adherence by the business; including suggesting and taking remedial action where required

Reference Number for this position is NN53803 which is a contract role that is remote based offering a contract rate of up to R450 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

AWS

TOGAF

ISF Framework

Agile

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position