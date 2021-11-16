Data Centre Manager

Purpose:

Management of Data Science division within Credit Decision Sciences with transactional banking.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or relevant qualification with quantitative subjects or relevant professional certification

5 years’ experience in data science or analytics or academic or financial role.

Transactional banking experience is key

Integrate data science models and financial models

Python and/or R or similar

Understanding and knowledge of: Business policies and procedures.

Mathematical modelling

Key Performance Areas:

Data wrangling and data preparation

Analysis, reporting, data visualisation and communicating results

Statistical Model building and Machine Learning model building

Model monitoring and refinement

Data ethics, governance and privacy

People management

Research & Change Management

Stakeholder Engagement and Expectation Management

Desired Skills:

SQL

analytic skills

Attention to detail

report writting skills

Technical service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position