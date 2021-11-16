Data Centre Manager

Purpose:
Management of Data Science division within Credit Decision Sciences with transactional banking.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree or relevant qualification with quantitative subjects or relevant professional certification
- 5 years’ experience in data science or analytics or academic or financial role.
- Transactional banking experience is key
- Integrate data science models and financial models
- Python and/or R or similar
- Understanding and knowledge of: Business policies and procedures.
- Mathematical modelling
Key Performance Areas:
- Data wrangling and data preparation
- Analysis, reporting, data visualisation and communicating results
- Statistical Model building and Machine Learning model building
- Model monitoring and refinement
- Data ethics, governance and privacy
- People management
- Research & Change Management
- Stakeholder Engagement and Expectation Management
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- analytic skills
- Attention to detail
- report writting skills
- Technical service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree