Data Centre Manager

Nov 16, 2021

Purpose:

Management of Data Science division within Credit Decision Sciences with transactional banking.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree or relevant qualification with quantitative subjects or relevant professional certification
  • 5 years’ experience in data science or analytics or academic or financial role.
  • Transactional banking experience is key
  • Integrate data science models and financial models
  • Python and/or R or similar
  • Understanding and knowledge of: Business policies and procedures.
  • Mathematical modelling

Key Performance Areas:

  • Data wrangling and data preparation
  • Analysis, reporting, data visualisation and communicating results
  • Statistical Model building and Machine Learning model building
  • Model monitoring and refinement
  • Data ethics, governance and privacy
  • People management
  • Research & Change Management
  • Stakeholder Engagement and Expectation Management

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • analytic skills
  • Attention to detail
  • report writting skills
  • Technical service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

