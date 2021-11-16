Full Stack Java Developer – Remote – up to R960k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to take your career to the next level in a way that you get to be involved with the redesigning of the traditional workplace tools by writing well designed, testable, documented, and efficient code.
Are you a likeminded innovator that is looking to revolutionize development then this is the opportunity for you!
Do you have what it takes?
This is what you will need to grab the client’s attention:
- Bachelor degree in Computer Science or Computer/Electronic Engineering or similar
- Java J2SE, and JEE
- SOAP and REST making use of JAX-WS, JAX-RS
- Angular 1 or 2
- Spring
- Spring Boot
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Maven and npm
- test-driven development
- Git/ Gitlab/ Nexus
- Bash
- Eclipse or IntelliJ
- Linux
- SQL (Postgres), JDBC and hibernate
- Docker, Kubernetes and GKE (or willingness to become quickly familiar)
Optional extras:
- Understand concurrency concepts (threads, processes, semaphores, mutexes, signals)
- Development of software for real-time, high-performance systems
- Workflow processing
- Database administration
- Network and data security
- Experience with Tomcat as application server
- Experience with bootstrapping applications such as jHipster
Reference Number for this position is KR48105 which is a Permanent based position in Johannesburg, offering a cost to company salary of up to R960k per annum which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaSript
- Spring
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree