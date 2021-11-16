Intermediate Java Developer – Fairlands – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Intermediate Java Developer is required for a major investment player in the banking industry with opportunities to take on challenges in a relaxed environment that capitalises your growth and idea sharing, send your CV today to get started on exciting projects on the go.

APPLY TODAY and join a long-term growth partner instead just another run off the mill job.

Technical skills Requirements:

Preference will be given to applicants with the following skillset:

Solid experience in Java 8 or latest version

SOAP and Restful Services

Microservices

Spring boot (highly advantageous)

Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes

Gitlab

Kafka

Maven

CI/CD

NLP

Atlassian tools, Jira, Confluence

AWS (highly advantageous)

Agile Development Methodology

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum: B. Com, B. Eng., BSc Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree

3 to 7 years + experience in programming and system design

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field

System Design experience advantageous

Reference Number for this position is GZ53743 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands working remotely offering a salary of R750K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

