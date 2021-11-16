Intermediate Java Developer – Fairlands – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Intermediate Java Developer is required for a major investment player in the banking industry with opportunities to take on challenges in a relaxed environment that capitalises your growth and idea sharing, send your CV today to get started on exciting projects on the go.
APPLY TODAY and join a long-term growth partner instead just another run off the mill job.
Technical skills Requirements:
- Preference will be given to applicants with the following skillset:
- Solid experience in Java 8 or latest version
- SOAP and Restful Services
- Microservices
- Spring boot (highly advantageous)
- Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes
- Gitlab
- Kafka
- Maven
- CI/CD
- NLP
- Atlassian tools, Jira, Confluence
- AWS (highly advantageous)
- Agile Development Methodology
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum: B. Com, B. Eng., BSc Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree
- 3 to 7 years + experience in programming and system design
- Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field
- System Design experience advantageous
Reference Number for this position is GZ53743 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands working remotely offering a salary of R750K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Gitlab
- Kafka
- Maven
- NLP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree