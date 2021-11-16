IT Technician

Nov 16, 2021

Duties:

  • General IT administration.
  • Maintaining Active.
  • Manage Exchange / office 365.
  • PC, phone and tablet updates and upkeep.
  • Anti-Virus Management.
  • Software installations.
  • MS Office products.
  • Network, hardware & software monitoring, and support for both local and remote sites.
  • Desktop support on the company’s internal IT systems.
  • Develop and manage SOPs
  • Provide input and assist with infrastructure expansion designs and installations.

Requirements:

  • Matric/grade 12
  • A+, N+ preferable with other IT qualification advantageous
  • Exceptional MS Skills
  • Broad knowledge of hardware, software and networking
  • Good problem solving skills
  • Ability to work unsupervised
  • Good with people and good communication skills
  • Ability to close out task
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Valid Drivers License

Learn more/Apply for this position