IT Technician

Duties:
- General IT administration.
- Maintaining Active.
- Manage Exchange / office 365.
- PC, phone and tablet updates and upkeep.
- Anti-Virus Management.
- Software installations.
- MS Office products.
- Network, hardware & software monitoring, and support for both local and remote sites.
- Desktop support on the company’s internal IT systems.
- Develop and manage SOPs
- Provide input and assist with infrastructure expansion designs and installations.
Requirements:
- Matric/grade 12
- A+, N+ preferable with other IT qualification advantageous
- Exceptional MS Skills
- Broad knowledge of hardware, software and networking
- Good problem solving skills
- Ability to work unsupervised
- Good with people and good communication skills
- Ability to close out task
- Ability to work under pressure
- Valid Drivers License