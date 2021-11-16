Junior Software Developer

Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- MS SQL
- HTML, CSS, jquery
- Net & C#
- Javacript
- DevExpress or Telerik 3rd party grids and controls
- TSQL
- VBA (Visual Basic Application)
- Excel APi
- All development to be done on iOS
Duties and Responsibilities and Performance Outcomes:
- Maintain existing systems and platforms
- Adapt current systems to the requirements of the company
- Develop new systems to the requirements of the company
- Identify areas of Improvement within current software suites
Package on Offer:
- Up to R20 000 (negotiable based on qualifications and experience)
