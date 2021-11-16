Junior Software Developer

Nov 16, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • MS SQL
  • HTML, CSS, jquery
  • Net & C#
  • Javacript
  • DevExpress or Telerik 3rd party grids and controls
  • TSQL
  • VBA (Visual Basic Application)
  • Excel APi
  • All development to be done on iOS

Duties and Responsibilities and Performance Outcomes:

  • Maintain existing systems and platforms
  • Adapt current systems to the requirements of the company
  • Develop new systems to the requirements of the company
  • Identify areas of Improvement within current software suites

Package on Offer:

  • Up to R20 000 (negotiable based on qualifications and experience)

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • HTML
  • C#
  • tsql
  • VBA
  • iOs
  • CSS
  • Jquery

