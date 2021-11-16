Scrum Master at Capitec

Nov 16, 2021

Purpose Statement

To Provide guidance to self-organising feature teams to operate more effectively within the bank by:

  • Ensuring the optimal use / application of Agile practices and tools, and
  • Driving the continuous improvement and Agile maturity of the feature teams during the facilitation of Agile ceremonies (including sprint planning, stand-up, retrospective and review).

Experience

Minimum:

  • Experience being a Scrum Master for at least 4-5years
  • Proven experience in the application of one or more of the following:
    • Agile values and principles;
    • Scrum principles, practices and theory
    • Kanban principles, practices and theory
    • Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; ATDD (Acceptance Test Driven Development); ; TDD (Test Driven Development); Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Pair Programming; Automated Testing)
    • Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence etc.)

Ideal:

  • Experience being a Scrum Master for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.
  • Relevant other Agile certifications (i.e. SAFe, PMI-ACP, ICA-ACC, CAL etc.)
  • Experience as part of an Agile software delivery team in one or more of the following roles:
    • Project / Programme Management
    • Business Analyst
    • Architect
    • Software Development
    • Product Owner

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Scrum or Kanban (CSM, KMP, PSM I)

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Planning, Reviews and Retrospective formats, removal of impediments and handling of bugs, etc.)
    • Group facilitation approaches (i.e. conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.)
    • Experience applying Agile methodologies: i.e. Scrum, Lean and Kanban,
    • Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games.
    • Must have in-depth understanding of all the Agile values and principles as well as roles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders
  • Good knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.

Ideal:

  • Capitec environment and Capitec Recipe.

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Consultation skills

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Relating and Networking
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Analysing
  • Planning and Organising

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

