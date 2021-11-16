Senior Analyst Programmer (Mobile/iOS) (CH719) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our Financial client in the banking and short-term lending industry is looking for an Analyst Programmer with Mobile development skills to join their team. The ideal candidate will be responsible to design and program software solutions, to provide support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers and to manage deployment of software solutions.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 8 years experience in Software Design and Programming

Technologies:

Swift

Objective C

Xcode

Agile

Git

Cocoapods/Carthage

Restful webservices

Competencies

Collaboration (Relating)

Customer First

Execution

Innovation (Perspective)

Leading with Influence

Personal Mastery (Learning)

Strategic

Key Result Areas

Contribute to the companys body of knowledge (documentation, wikis, how-tos).

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (stand-ups, planning, design retro, review).

Mentor more junior developers.

Review deliverables of more junior developers to ensure quality.

Investigate, analyse, and resolve production issues escalated to third-line development team support.

Facilitate design sessions to evaluate alternative solutions.

Computer Programming

Writes software programs, based on user requirement specifications

Personal Effectiveness

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts

Provides support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks, and output quality for periods of 1 day to a maximum of 3 months

Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills

Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results

Technical Support

Designs Software solutions

Manages the implementation of Software solutions

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

