Senior BI Analyst – Credit (CH695) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for Senior BI Analysts to join their fast-growing, and exciting business. The purpose of the role is to utilise Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data and Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.
Qualifications
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering (Minimum)
- Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Beneficial)
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 5 years experience in a BI Analysis (or similar) role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
Knowledge
Minimum: Knowledge and understanding of:
- Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
- Financial systems & procedures
- Database design principles
- Advanced Excel
- Advanced Word
- SQL or SAS
Ideal: Knowledge and understanding of:
- Operational environment
- The banks strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
- Power BI/ Qlikview
- Visual Basic
Key Tasks and Accountabilities
- Take ownership and responsibility for allocated value stream
- Delivery Business requirements
- Stakeholder Engagement
- This includes taking ownership / operating as a primary contact for internal clients on 2 or more specific process/product area/channel/divisions
- Quality Assurance
- Consistently produce business insight with pinpoint accuracy together with high quality recommendations that are ready for implementation and have direct benefit to bank
- Level of Complexity
- Level of Analysis is very complex (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources / processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation which takes into account the business processes.
- Reporting
- Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Communications Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Reporting Skills
- Presentation Skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
Please include your current salary