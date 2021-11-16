Senior C# .NET developer – Sandton – R900k p/a at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An industry leading Insurance shop in partnership with some of SA’s largest financial services groups is expanding.
Senior C# .Net Developers, this is what you have been waiting for; this phenomenal role entails hardcore design, develop and deploying of software components and stand-alone software applications but also to be a technical lead.
Would you like to be part of a technically elite team of specialists transforming the insurance industry as we know it? Let’s chat.
Requirements:
- 5-8 years software developing experience
- .Net 4+
- Net
- Web API
- JavaScript
- jQuery & CSS
- MS SQL
- TypeScript & Angular advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Design, development and deployment of software components and stand-alone software applications.
- Technical lead of junior developer and developer activities.
- Technical specification
- Unit testing
- Code reviews
- Software release and component configuration
Qualifications:
- BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent
Reference Number for this position is DB53622 which is a permanent position and Sandton based offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
