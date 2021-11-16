Senior Linux Network Engineer (CH699) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

We are seeking a Senior Network Engineer to assist in running the daily operations in the Network Operations Center of our client. The team is responsible to support and maintain an efficient communications infrastructure for internal and national communication to customer sites and devices.

Duties would include, but not be limited to:

Allocating network resources and maintaining company LAN and WAN

Installing, supporting and maintaining new server and communications hardware and software infrastructure

Setting up Radius, DNS, VMware Hosts (ESXi), Secure Web Servers

Setting up VPNs

Implement routine and preventative measures and maintaining and monitoring network security, including firewalls

Maintain detailed schematics and documentation of all infrastructure and related systems

Research new technology and components

Assist with the formulation of new design/technological concepts for the business

Design, simulate, test and implement design/technological concepts

Identify cost-saving initiatives

Assist pre-sales with special projects

Test/ qualify solutions against international standards

Assisting internal colleagues in the investigation of networking and system-related problems and solutions

Real-time investigation and fault-finding communication problems for external and internal clients

Upskill junior members of the team.

Minimum technical requirements:

Networking qualification required: Minimum CCNP

Minimum 8 years experience in Core network functions and operations (BGP and OSPF protocols in an MPLS network)

Mandatory Strong knowledge of: Network Security and Fortigate firewall configuration, management and support. Linux operating systems, VMware infrastructure, as well as routing. Open Source applications e.g Open VPN, FRR, Freeradius, open DNS ISP environment, e.g. BGP, VRFs, IGPs. Working with Fiber network Operators (FNO) and have a good understanding of how FNO networks work and inter-connectivity to such environments.

Scripting knowledge e.g., Python an advantage.

Also, this person must:

Show leadership ability.

Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances

Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments

Be willing and keen to share information

Have good communication skills

Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work

Show initiative

Have a strong sense of integrity, and is open, honest and ethical in everything they do

Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently

Be able to accept constructive criticism

Be prepared to travel locally and on occasion internationally

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position