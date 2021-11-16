Senior Software Engineer (CPT & JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:SERVE as the technical expert for solution delivery as your coding expertise as a Senior Software Engineer is sought by a dynamic Tech & Software Solutions Provider. Your role will also entail developing technical designs and documentation, taking charge of technical delivery – scoping, design, configuration, system testing, deployment, ongoing improvement and ensuring exceptional quality of services & solutions. You must have 5+ years experience in Financial Services, solid SQL & Oracle skills, software product configuration and support experience, system analysis and design and requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation. You must preferably have a BSc/BEng/BCom/BA Degree in an IT related course with a 60% average and A or B pass for Matric Maths HG. Travel may be expected between Cape Town and Joburg [URL Removed] and configure software to the business design and clients specific requirements.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 5+ Years Financial Services experience. (Banking, Investment or Asset Management experience an advantage)
- Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle.
- Software product configuration and support experience.
- System analysis and design skills are necessary.
- Experience working in a project delivery environment.
- Requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation.
- Production support of client implementations.
- Comfortable liaising with clients and senior management.
Desirable
- B.Sc, B.Eng, B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), Degree with IT related subjects as majors. From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North-West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg. With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.
- Matric results – A or B for Maths HG.
- Experience leading technical project deliveries and managing delivery teams.
- Server installation and deployment in corporate environments.
- Project Management experience – lead, communication, reporting, work breakdown, estimates, tasking, tracking, budgets.
- Experience in managing people and developing their skills – administration, mentoring & coaching.
- Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools.
- Integration, process automation. data warehouse and system/data migration.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others.
- Solves problems creatively and efficiently
- Quality focussed.
- Able to manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.
- Can manage job pressure well.
- Detail focussed as we work with sensitive data and critical business systems.
- Pedantically accurate.
- Ability to communicate very well with different people – interpersonal, written and public speaking.
