Senior Software Engineer (CPT & JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:SERVE as the technical expert for solution delivery as your coding expertise as a Senior Software Engineer is sought by a dynamic Tech & Software Solutions Provider. Your role will also entail developing technical designs and documentation, taking charge of technical delivery – scoping, design, configuration, system testing, deployment, ongoing improvement and ensuring exceptional quality of services & solutions. You must have 5+ years experience in Financial Services, solid SQL & Oracle skills, software product configuration and support experience, system analysis and design and requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation. You must preferably have a BSc/BEng/BCom/BA Degree in an IT related course with a 60% average and A or B pass for Matric Maths HG. Travel may be expected between Cape Town and Joburg [URL Removed] and configure software to the business design and clients specific requirements.

Use low-code applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs.

Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit.

Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients.

Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns.

Solution design, build, test, support and improve.

Configure and test solutions with colleagues.

Involved with Unit and End-to-end Testing of solutions.

Deploy solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production.

Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement.

Develop technical designs and documentation.

Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions.

Technical Expert for solution delivery.

In depth knowledge of all aspects of a clients solution environment

Key coordinator of technical solution delivery for the team

Responsible for sound solution design and project execution according to company standards.

Ensuring excellent quality in service and solutions.

Technical delivery – scoping, design, configuration, system testing, deployment, ongoing improvement.

Assist, coach and train staff.

Develop and improve company standards and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years Financial Services experience. (Banking, Investment or Asset Management experience an advantage)

Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle.

Software product configuration and support experience.

System analysis and design skills are necessary.

Experience working in a project delivery environment.

Requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation.

Production support of client implementations.

Comfortable liaising with clients and senior management.

Desirable

B.Sc, B.Eng, B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), Degree with IT related subjects as majors. From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North-West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg. With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.

Matric results – A or B for Maths HG.

Experience leading technical project deliveries and managing delivery teams.

Server installation and deployment in corporate environments.

Project Management experience – lead, communication, reporting, work breakdown, estimates, tasking, tracking, budgets.

Experience in managing people and developing their skills – administration, mentoring & coaching.

Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools.

Integration, process automation. data warehouse and system/data migration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others.

Solves problems creatively and efficiently

Quality focussed.

Able to manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Can manage job pressure well.

Detail focussed as we work with sensitive data and critical business systems.

Pedantically accurate.

Ability to communicate very well with different people – interpersonal, written and public speaking.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

