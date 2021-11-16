Support Engineer

Nov 16, 2021

Key Performance Areas

  • Production environment, support, upgrade, and security
  • Setup and configure Disaster recovery
  • Ensure periodic test are executed at the DR site
  • Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date
  • Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level
  • Ensure feedback is given to both management and clients
  • Ensure change management is adhered to
  • Ensure adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems
  • Ensure all technical documentation is current and freely available
  • Ensure all process are documented
  • Test any new system released/upgrades from development
  • Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available
  • Set-up and maintain Production systems
  • Database management
  • Identify issues/problems and assess the severity of the problem and take corrective action
  • Determine appropriate approach to solving problems
  • Develop plans for implementing solutions

Competencies

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Completion of relevant IT Technical Course
  • Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL
  • Linux knowledge and experience
  • Business analyst skills is advantageous.

Experience

  • 2 years related experience
  • Specialist Skills required:
  • Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL,
  • AWS cloud experience
  • Python and shell/Dos scripting
  • Linux knowledge and experience
  • Business analyst skills is advantageous.
  • Worked in the Value added services field (prepaid airtime, electricity, bill payments)

Work Hours:

  • 8 to 5 or 9 to 6 Daily
  • Standby and Overtime required.
  • The successful applicant must:
  • Be able to write documentation for all created processes
  • Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes
  • Have strong problem solving skills
  • Have dedication and perseverance
  • Must be able to work well under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • MYSQL
  • linux
  • Business Analyst
  • AWS Cloud
  • Python
  • Shell scripting
  • dos scripting
  • prepaid airtime
  • electricity
  • bill payments

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

