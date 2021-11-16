Systems Administrator

Job Description
- Install and configure software and hardware
- Manage network servers and technology tools
- Set up accounts and workstations
- Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements
- Troubleshoot issues and outages
- Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls
- Upgrade systems with new releases and models
- Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies
- Build an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies
- Ensure business continuity from a Information technology perspective
Infrastructure Knowledge
- SQL Server
- User Access
- Operational Tasks
- Design robust system design
- Modernise Infrastructure
- System Design
- Power Management
- Cloud / Virtualisation / Docker Kubernetes knowledge
- Operational Support for individual tasks
- Operation Automation
- Monitoring and Performance Dashboards and Reports
Documentation
- Capturing, storing and distribution of all information regarding IT architecture.
- Review, capturing, storing and distribution of all documentation in relation to past and existing IT Architecture projects.
Operational Support and soft skills
- Supporting of Operational queries
- Preparing and distribution of Operational reports
- Speedy response to queries via emails, telephone or any other form/platform
- End-user and Branch support
A System administrator must have:
- Integrity & honesty
- A basic understanding of the operations of the business
- Ability to work under pressure and strong ability to meet deadlines
- Ability to work in a team
- Ability to learn new technologies
- Attention to detail
- Basic understanding of software development principles and processes
- Ability to self-motivate and Agile in his process thinking
- Deliver projects on time
- Proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administratoror similar role
- Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management
- Knowledge of system security (e.g. intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery
- Ability to create scripts in Python, Perl or other language
- Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms
- Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude
- Excellent communication skills
- BSc/Ba in Information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline; professional certification (e.g. Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator (MCSA)) is a plus
Desired Skills:
- MCSA
- Python
- System administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree