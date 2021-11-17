C# Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for C# Analyst Developers to join them

Financial Services, Permanent, Cape Town, Onsite

Core Tasks

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Document changes implemented and programs

Updates of data model documentation

Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provision of user guides / training material

Provide hands-on training for own system

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors / bugs in production

Requirements

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience within application development

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns

Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:

.NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed]

MVC, MCF, LinQ

HTML, CSS, XML

JavaScript, JQuery, Json

Ajax

SQL 2012 and /or Express

Angular or React

Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols

Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)

Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices

Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts

Understanding Planning ,Software design

Software Quality and metric

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation

Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)

Competencies

Strong analytical & numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality Assurance orientation

Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning

Building and Maintaining relationships

Customer Service

Adaptability

Strong team work orientation

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#.Net Development

Development C#

HTML

ASP.NET Web API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

