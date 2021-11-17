Developer at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages: Minimum SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#) Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA.



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles

Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility

Analysing

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Analysing_Using Math

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Applying Expertise and Technology

Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

