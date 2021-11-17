Developer at Capitec

Nov 17, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • Minimum
      • SQL 2005 and higher
      • .Net (C#)
      • Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
      • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
      • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
      • XAML
      • OO Development Methodologies
      • An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility
  • Analysing
  • Analysing_Critical Thinking
  • Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
  • Analysing_Reading Effectively
  • Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
  • Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
  • Analysing_Thinking Broadly
  • Analysing_Using Math
  • Analysing_Working with Financial Information
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise
  • Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Learn more/Apply for this position