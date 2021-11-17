Java Software Developer – Contract – Centurion – R531 to R638 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you passionate about becoming a Java Developer and taking your career in the Automotive industry?
Well, do I have the opportunity for you!
A well-known organization within the automotive industry who deal with prestigious, fast cars and innovative cutting-edge technology is on the hunt for their next Java Successor to join their constant expanding organization.
These will make you a successful candidate:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
Technology experience:
- Solid experience in: RESTful web services using Java EE, practical experience in UI/UX design and development, knowledge in using message brokers such as (IBM MQ/ Kafka)
- Use of Microsoft Azure (AWS advantageous) for cloud development, use of SonarQube tool, Java 11+, Java Enterprise Edition, Angular, Typescript, CSS, Quarkus (Spring is advantageous), Hibernate ORM, JPA, PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2, IBM MQ Server (Kafka advantageous), Kubernetes, Git (Bitbucket), CI/CD, Jenkins, Test Driven Development, JAX-RS API implementation, Swagger documentation and Agile Principles
Day to day Functions:
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, or similar.
Reference Number for this position is KR53039 which is a Contracted position based in Centurion, offering rates of up to R638 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- Azure
- Angular
- Typescript
- DB2
- Jenkins
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree