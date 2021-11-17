Junior Developer

Nov 17, 2021

Purpose Statement:
 Responsible for the development, testing & implementation of digital projects according to delivery standards & specifications.
Key tasks:

  • Develop software according to technical specifications and functional descriptions.
  • Follow secure & agile software development practices as per the organisations standards.
  • Adhere to the organizations prescribed development frameworks, patterns and practices.
  • Perform quality checks by developing and executing automated testing scripts and procedures
  • Execute applications and systems performance analysis
    • Recommend and implement improved methods
    • Maintain and modify existing applications and systems
  • Liaise with software vendors

Qualifications & Experience
 Min:

  • Grade 12
  • 2/3 years proven experience in software development, project delivery & implementation
  • A relevant tertiary qualification (Diploma) in IT

Ideal:

  • Experience in the following development technologies or similar:
  • A relevant tertiary qualification (degree) in IT

Methodologies:

  • Agile
  • Object-oriented Development
  • Web API & RESTful web services
  • MVC design patterns
  • Unified Modelling Language
  • Relational & NoSQL Database Design
  • Cloud architecture & platforms

Web Technologies:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • JavaScript (latest standards)

Programming Languages:

  • NodeJS
  • Python
  • Java

Database Technologies:

  • Relational, e.g. SQL Server 2012
  • NoSQL, e.g. MongoDB, CloudantDB.
  • Embedded, e.g. h2db, mdf, SQLite
  • Mobile Technologies (Ideal):
  • Android Android Studio
  • iOS xcode
  • Cross platform, e.g. Cordova, PhoneGap

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position