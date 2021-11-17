Junior Developer

Purpose Statement:

Responsible for the development, testing & implementation of digital projects according to delivery standards & specifications.

Key tasks:



Develop software according to technical specifications and functional descriptions.

Follow secure & agile software development practices as per the organisations standards.

Adhere to the organizations prescribed development frameworks, patterns and practices.

Perform quality checks by developing and executing automated testing scripts and procedures

Execute applications and systems performance analysis Recommend and implement improved methods Maintain and modify existing applications and systems

Liaise with software vendors

Qualifications & Experience

Min:

Grade 12

2/3 years proven experience in software development, project delivery & implementation

A relevant tertiary qualification (Diploma) in IT

Ideal:

Experience in the following development technologies or similar:

A relevant tertiary qualification (degree) in IT

Methodologies:

Agile

Object-oriented Development

Web API & RESTful web services

MVC design patterns

Unified Modelling Language

Relational & NoSQL Database Design

Cloud architecture & platforms

Web Technologies:

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript (latest standards)

Programming Languages:

NodeJS

Python

Java

Database Technologies:

Relational, e.g. SQL Server 2012

NoSQL, e.g. MongoDB, CloudantDB.

Embedded, e.g. h2db, mdf, SQLite

Mobile Technologies (Ideal):

Android Android Studio

iOS xcode

Cross platform, e.g. Cordova, PhoneGap

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

