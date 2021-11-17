Linux Operations Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing provider of cutting-edge Legal Software Solutions seeks the technical ability of a self-driven Linux Operations Administrator to join its team to help provide effective support the Linux server and network infrastructure of the business. You will also be expected to maintain and troubleshoot LAN and WAN, implement industry best practices for system hardening and configuration management and provide 2nd Line User Support while mentoring Desktop Administrators. The ideal candidate must possess a Masters/Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or similar discipline, 5+ years experience in a similar role having managed a Linux server environment including hardware, firewalls and other networking equipment, Oracle Database Administration experience and be proficient in Bash scripting, Active Directory and Microsoft 365. Mostly remote but office attendance will be expected as [URL Removed] scale, and manage Linux environments.

Maintain and troubleshoot LAN, WAN and internet network infrastructure. This includes firewall, router and switching equipment.

Develop and maintain solutions for Operational Administration, System/Data Backup, Disaster Recovery, and Security/Performance Monitoring.

Implement industry best practices for system hardening and configuration management.

Continuously evaluate existing systems with industry standards and make recommendations for improvement.

Provide 2nd Line User Support and mentor Desktop Administrators.

Document all systems and services within the Operational space.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Masters/Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years experience of System Administration in Linux environments.

Oracle Database Administration.

Proficiency in Bash scripting languages.

AD and Microsoft 365 experience.

Advantageous

DevOps experience.

Knowledge of VoIP/PBX systems.

Familiarity with Jira Service Management.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent judgment, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

An ability to drive goals and milestones while valuing and maintaining a strong attention to detail.

Possesses excellent time management and organisational skills.

Strong communication and documentation skills.

