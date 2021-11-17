Project Manager

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPAs)
Design and determine project scope, objectives and timelines within client expected completion times
Project analysis and forecast on budget, resources and timeframe required for each project
Monitoring overall project progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary
Planning, monitoring, and tracking of projects progress against a set deadline and adjust as required
Establish communication and liaison schedule to update Client, relevant managers, stakeholders on project progress
Applying change control and document management process
Utilisation and application of industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout project execution
Manage project administration
Monitor and measure project progress and performance against Client/ BFMs KPI standard and identify areas of improvement
Understand Vodacom HSE requirements and implementation during projects. Ensure HSE are in place and all required documentation are available to proceed with projects
Demonstrate and instill effective adherence to processes on infrastructure projects
Explore and recommend innovative methods, based on best practices, in order to bring about cost-effective solutions
Technical background and application in projects advantages
Collaborate with Technical manager to deliver on projects.
Manage performance & conflicts within suppliers & effect corrective actions, in line with company policies/procedure
Responsible for feeding the communication channels to keep stakeholders informed
Deliver weekly feedback sessions to keep client updated on all projects
PERSON SPECIFICATION
- National Diploma / Degree or B Tech in Engineering: Project management/Civil /Electrical / Mechanical or related formal qualification
- Matric (Senior Certificate)
- Valid SA Drivers License
- 5yrs relevant PM or engineering experience in maintenance engineering, CRM & Property Management
- Project management & Property Management
- MS Project, MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, MS Project & MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP knowledge
- OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management & Risk Management Systems