Project Manager

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPAs)



Design and determine project scope, objectives and timelines within client expected completion times

Project analysis and forecast on budget, resources and timeframe required for each project

Monitoring overall project progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary

Planning, monitoring, and tracking of projects progress against a set deadline and adjust as required

Establish communication and liaison schedule to update Client, relevant managers, stakeholders on project progress

Applying change control and document management process

Utilisation and application of industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout project execution

Manage project administration

Monitor and measure project progress and performance against Client/ BFMs KPI standard and identify areas of improvement

Understand Vodacom HSE requirements and implementation during projects. Ensure HSE are in place and all required documentation are available to proceed with projects

Demonstrate and instill effective adherence to processes on infrastructure projects

Explore and recommend innovative methods, based on best practices, in order to bring about cost-effective solutions

Technical background and application in projects advantages

Collaborate with Technical manager to deliver on projects.

Manage performance & conflicts within suppliers & effect corrective actions, in line with company policies/procedure

Responsible for feeding the communication channels to keep stakeholders informed

Deliver weekly feedback sessions to keep client updated on all projects

PERSON SPECIFICATION



National Diploma / Degree or B Tech in Engineering: Project management/Civil /Electrical / Mechanical or related formal qualification

Matric (Senior Certificate)

Valid SA Drivers License

5yrs relevant PM or engineering experience in maintenance engineering, CRM & Property Management

Project management & Property Management

MS Project, MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, MS Project & MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP knowledge

OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management & Risk Management Systems

