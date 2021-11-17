Project Manager (Construction/ Built Environment)

Nov 17, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Previous Project Management exp (5-10 years), delivering successful projects in Sub Saharan Africa or Angola.
  • BSc Construction Management (or similar)
  • PMP or equivalent certification will be an advantage
  • Professional Registration preferable (not essential)
  • Good knowledge of MS Office and MS projects
  • Familiarity with construction/ project management software
  • Preferably experienced in multiple sectors (real estate, retail, office and warehousing)
  • Working knowledge of FIDIC suites of contracts
  • Must be willing to travel throughout Angola.
  • Good communication skills in English and Portuguese (not negotiable)

DUTIES:

  • To ensure that companies objectives are met and that projects are delivered to time and cost targets and the appropriate quality standards
  • Working with Head of Real Estate to define project goals and to establish the overall success criteria for projects, including time, cost, technical and performance parameters
  • Ensure the alignment of projects with the companies’ overall business goals
  • Ensure that quality, safety, health and environment issues are properly managed
  • Establishing effective project governance, including establishing procedures and accordance with quality guidelines, processes and systems to be utilized throughout projects
  • Develop project execution plans
  • Identifying and implementing tools and systems to proactively maintain project governance in accordance with an agreed project execution plan
  • Project planning, including producing the detailed project plan
  • Developing the project organization charts and establishing lines of accountability and reporting to Head of Real Estate
  • Advising on project resourcing requirements and the procurement of resources
  • Co-ordinating, controlling and directing the activities of all staff and project team members to ensure the project success criteria are met
  • Monitoring and applying performance management techniques
  • Managing the change control process, including the implementation of change control procedures
  • Monitoring and advising upon project finances
  • Managing the flow of project information between the team and the client, through regular meetings and written communications
  • Ensuring the project teams comply with these agreed systems and procedures
  • Preparing formal project progress and other reports in order to provide timely and accurate project information and status updates to all stakeholders
  • Taking a leading role in interfacing with tenants and other team members, at all project stages
  • Taking a role in business development and tenant engagement with the aim to establish tenant relationships and enter into formal service agreements with these clients
  • Produce internal & external project progress reports in accordance with agreed contents and at agreed intervals
  • Oversee projects from inception to completion
  • Coordinate employees, client, sub contractors, architects to ensure the project is within the acceptable timeframes and allocated resources.
  • Ensure that monthly project risk review sessions are held and that the project risk register is kept up to date
  • Carry out other ad hoc tasks as required or as appropriate for the needs of the entity.

