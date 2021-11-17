Project Manager (Construction/ Built Environment)

REQUIREMENTS:
- Previous Project Management exp (5-10 years), delivering successful projects in Sub Saharan Africa or Angola.
- BSc Construction Management (or similar)
- PMP or equivalent certification will be an advantage
- Professional Registration preferable (not essential)
- Good knowledge of MS Office and MS projects
- Familiarity with construction/ project management software
- Preferably experienced in multiple sectors (real estate, retail, office and warehousing)
- Working knowledge of FIDIC suites of contracts
- Must be willing to travel throughout Angola.
- Good communication skills in English and Portuguese (not negotiable)
DUTIES:
- To ensure that companies objectives are met and that projects are delivered to time and cost targets and the appropriate quality standards
- Working with Head of Real Estate to define project goals and to establish the overall success criteria for projects, including time, cost, technical and performance parameters
- Ensure the alignment of projects with the companies’ overall business goals
- Ensure that quality, safety, health and environment issues are properly managed
- Establishing effective project governance, including establishing procedures and accordance with quality guidelines, processes and systems to be utilized throughout projects
- Develop project execution plans
- Identifying and implementing tools and systems to proactively maintain project governance in accordance with an agreed project execution plan
- Project planning, including producing the detailed project plan
- Developing the project organization charts and establishing lines of accountability and reporting to Head of Real Estate
- Advising on project resourcing requirements and the procurement of resources
- Co-ordinating, controlling and directing the activities of all staff and project team members to ensure the project success criteria are met
- Monitoring and applying performance management techniques
- Managing the change control process, including the implementation of change control procedures
- Monitoring and advising upon project finances
- Managing the flow of project information between the team and the client, through regular meetings and written communications
- Ensuring the project teams comply with these agreed systems and procedures
- Preparing formal project progress and other reports in order to provide timely and accurate project information and status updates to all stakeholders
- Taking a leading role in interfacing with tenants and other team members, at all project stages
- Taking a role in business development and tenant engagement with the aim to establish tenant relationships and enter into formal service agreements with these clients
- Produce internal & external project progress reports in accordance with agreed contents and at agreed intervals
- Oversee projects from inception to completion
- Coordinate employees, client, sub contractors, architects to ensure the project is within the acceptable timeframes and allocated resources.
- Ensure that monthly project risk review sessions are held and that the project risk register is kept up to date
- Carry out other ad hoc tasks as required or as appropriate for the needs of the entity.