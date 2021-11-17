Project Manager Saudi Arabia

My client based in Cape Town is seeking a strong Project Manager to join their international team based in Saudi Arabia.
Duties of the role will include:
Strategically manages highly complex projects or a portfolio of projects, on an international level. Maintains high profile client relationships at a strategic level. Acts as a role model for more junior colleagues and as a champion of project management discipline best practice and improvement initiatives. Drives compliance with company procedure and processes
with project teams under their supervision and represents a project escalatory path for project issues.
The role will manage:
- QHSSE Compliance
- Project Accounting
- Project Execution
- Project Planning
Requirements:
– BSC or BEng Degree in Civil Engineering
– 10 – 15 Years experience in technical project management
– Available to relocate to Saudi Arabia
Desired Skills:
- Engineering
- Project budget
- Project Management
- Project Delivery
About The Employer:
My client is based in Saudi Arabia