Project Manager Saudi Arabia

Nov 17, 2021

My client based in Cape Town is seeking a strong Project Manager to join their international team based in Saudi Arabia.

Duties of the role will include:
Strategically manages highly complex projects or a portfolio of projects, on an international level. Maintains high profile client relationships at a strategic level. Acts as a role model for more junior colleagues and as a champion of project management discipline best practice and improvement initiatives. Drives compliance with company procedure and processes
with project teams under their supervision and represents a project escalatory path for project issues.

The role will manage:

  • QHSSE Compliance
  • Project Accounting
  • Project Execution
  • Project Planning

Requirements:
– BSC or BEng Degree in Civil Engineering
– 10 – 15 Years experience in technical project management
– Available to relocate to Saudi Arabia

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering
  • Project budget
  • Project Management
  • Project Delivery

About The Employer:

My client is based in Saudi Arabia

