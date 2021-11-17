Project Manager Saudi Arabia

My client based in Cape Town is seeking a strong Project Manager to join their international team based in Saudi Arabia.

Duties of the role will include:

Strategically manages highly complex projects or a portfolio of projects, on an international level. Maintains high profile client relationships at a strategic level. Acts as a role model for more junior colleagues and as a champion of project management discipline best practice and improvement initiatives. Drives compliance with company procedure and processes

with project teams under their supervision and represents a project escalatory path for project issues.

The role will manage:

QHSSE Compliance

Project Accounting

Project Execution

Project Planning

Requirements:

– BSC or BEng Degree in Civil Engineering

– 10 – 15 Years experience in technical project management

– Available to relocate to Saudi Arabia

Desired Skills:

Engineering

Project budget

Project Management

Project Delivery

About The Employer:

My client is based in Saudi Arabia

