Senior Android Developer (CPT/PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge FinTech company seeks the coding expertise of a self-driven & forward-thinking Senior Android Developer to design and create new software modules, implement enhancements and features for the companys payment platform. The role will off a lot of exposure to cryptography and payment technologies. The successful candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, a Degree in Programming/Computer Science or other IT-related field or equivalent experience, 6+ years Java & Kotlin Android development, solid OS Architecture including UI, memory management, data storage, application management by OS, and security first principals and be SQL proficient with experience in at least 1 major database MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle or PostgreSQL. Any Payment experience (EMV, PCI, ISO-8583, DUKPT), Azure, and work experience with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) integrations will prove beneficial. A hybrid working model is on offer including both remote and occasional in office [URL Removed] develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on the core platform backend.

Troubleshoot production problems related to existing software applications.

Research, design, develop, test, build and coordinate the conversion and/or integration of software products based on business requirements.

Consult with Delivery and Project teams to identify application requirements.

Resolve problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements.

Participate in development of software user manuals and technical reports.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Grade 12/Matric.

Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field.

Experience/Skills

6+ Years experience in Java and Kotlin Android development.

Solid knowledge of mobile OS architecture – UI, memory management, data storage, application management by OS, and security first principals.

Proficient in SQL and experience with at least one major database system (MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Preferred Experience (or willingness to learn/explore) –

Payment experience (EMV, PCI, ISO-8583, DUKPT).

Cloud experience (Any provider company runs on Azure).

Working with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) integrations.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good at time management, not to miss deadlines

Strong interpersonal skills as well as a demonstrated ability to work effectively on a team.

Good verbal and written English communication skills to work with colleagues and stakeholders.

Flexible and adapts well to change.

Adept at research.

Not afraid to get creative and think outside the box

Conducts self in a professional manner and adheres to company procedures and policies.

High integrity, honesty, and customer service when interacting with employees, prospects, and customers.

