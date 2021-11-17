Senior Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global Fund Advisor in Cape Town seeks the coding expertise of a smart & forward-thinking Senior Full Stack Developer to take up the challenge of taking its client-focused Investment platforms to the next level. Working alongside the Head of Development/Architect, you will collaborate to bring concepts to life through the development of rock-solid APIs, integrations, and mobile & web applications. The role requires a high level of UI/UX competence and strong foundational development skills grounded in industry standard best practices and principles. Your tech toolset must preferably include working experience of most of the following: 5+ Years: PHP, WordPress, Node.js, TypeScript/JavaScript; 3+ Years DevOps & SQL; 2+ Years AWS/Azure and 1+ Year React & React Native. You will also require experience building and integrating RESTful Services and APIs, Agile Methodologies and a strong understanding of UX/UI, accessibility and general web standards. Any experience with Financial Services, specifically Investments, will prove [URL Removed] experience with most or all of the technologies, frameworks and practices below –

PHP & WordPress (5+ years)

NodeJS & Typescript/JavaScript (ES5+) (5+ years)

React & React Native (1+ years)

AWS/Azure (2+ years)

SQL (3+ years)

DevOps (3+ years)

Agile methodologies

Experience building and integrating with RESTful Services and APIs

Strong understanding of UX/UI, accessibility and general web standards

Advantageous

Financial Services industry experience, specifically Investments.

A recognised Degree or similar qualification in the realms of Software Development, Finance and/or Graphic

Design.

