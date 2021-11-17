Senior IT Applications Project Manager at Mediro ICT

A Fintech company based in Fourways is urgently looking for a Senior IT Project Managerthat is responsible for leading teams to deliverthe project(s) that span across one or more business units. Reporting to the COO as this also includesmanagementof issues, risks, andprojectchange requests to ensure successful and on-timeprojectdelivery. Work with large-scale architecture, technology, and exciting projects used by millions of people – both enhancements and new projects. Must be willing to work 100% from [URL Removed]

Permanent role

Salary

Performance-based 13th cheque

15 days annual leave

Performance bonus

The role:

6 years experience as an IT Project Manager

2 years + working in a Software Development environment

Direct and manage the project from conception to implementation.

Define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with management and stakeholders.

Develop project plans and associated project-related documents.

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.

Liaise with project stakeholders on an ongoing basis.

Estimate and agree on the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals with other departments within the company.

Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the use of required personnel from within the company.

Determine and assess the need for additional staff and/or consultants and escalate to senior management if necessary, during the project cycle.

Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical paths.

Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools.

Track project milestones and deliverables.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team members, analyze results and troubleshoot problem areas.

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.

Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout the project life cycle.

Coach, mentor, motivate, and supervise project team members and contractors (where applicable), and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work.

Build, develop and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the Project.

Minimum RequirementsEducation:

IT Related Degree or Diploma

Project Management Certificate

Agile / Waterfall experience

Required:

Knowledge of SDLC (C#, Java and more)

ICT Knowledge and experience would be an advantage

Must be process-oriented

Ability to work with all levels of staff (CEO through to Call Centre staff)

Have brilliant problem-solving abilities

Excellent organisational and time management skills

