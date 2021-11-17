Software Developer

Junior C# Developer with relevant tertiary qualification and at least 1 year software development experience required to start asap, with a reputable employer in the Financial Services Industry, based in Bellville, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary qualification preferred

Minimum 1 year C# Software Development experience essential

CRM and client portal solution experience required

Android and Apple development experience required

Understanding of software development process required

PHP knowledge required

Agile/Scrum experience beneficial

Responsibilities:

Software development on CRM platforms and client facing portals

Develop components of Android and Apple client apps

Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and suggest improvement to the current architecture

Liaise with the BA’s and Testers and maintain relationships with external software development partner

Follow current coding practice and suggest improvements

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

