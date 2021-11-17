Team Lead .Net Developer – JHB

We are looking for a senior well experienced .Net developer with experience leading a team, if this sounds like you, then send your CV today
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification
- 5+ years professional experience South African citizen
- Experience in SCRUM AGILE methodology. Experience in C#
- .NET Core experience is essential WCF and WebAPI experience is required.
- Experience with C++
- WPF
- Angular or HTML5 is advantageous
- Experience with Azure DevOps (TFS and GIT) or MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) would be advantageous.
- Experience in SOLID
- KISS
- TDD
- DDD and Clean Coding practices.
- Experience in SQL Server 2016/9
- Experience in SQL Reporting Services advantageous
- Multi-threaded and parallel development experience advantageous
- Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) experience beneficial.
- Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) designation is advantageous.
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed] . Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.