Team Lead .Net Developer – JHB

We are looking for a senior well experienced .Net developer with experience leading a team, if this sounds like you, then send your CV today

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification

5+ years professional experience South African citizen

Experience in SCRUM AGILE methodology. Experience in C#

.NET Core experience is essential WCF and WebAPI experience is required.

Experience with C++

WPF

Angular or HTML5 is advantageous

Experience with Azure DevOps (TFS and GIT) or MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) would be advantageous.

Experience in SOLID

KISS

TDD

DDD and Clean Coding practices.

Experience in SQL Server 2016/9

Experience in SQL Reporting Services advantageous

Multi-threaded and parallel development experience advantageous

Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) experience beneficial.

Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) designation is advantageous.

About The Employer:

