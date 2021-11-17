Team Lead .Net Developer – JHB

Nov 17, 2021

We are looking for a senior well experienced .Net developer with experience leading a team, if this sounds like you, then send your CV today

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification
  • 5+ years professional experience South African citizen
  • Experience in SCRUM AGILE methodology. Experience in C#
  • .NET Core experience is essential WCF and WebAPI experience is required.
  • Experience with C++
  • WPF
  • Angular or HTML5 is advantageous
  • Experience with Azure DevOps (TFS and GIT) or MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) would be advantageous.
  • Experience in SOLID
  • KISS
  • TDD
  • DDD and Clean Coding practices.
  • Experience in SQL Server 2016/9
  • Experience in SQL Reporting Services advantageous
  • Multi-threaded and parallel development experience advantageous
  • Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) experience beneficial.
  • Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) designation is advantageous.

About The Employer:

