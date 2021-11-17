VB .NET Developer at Reverside

Junior VB .Net Developer Role inJohannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for JuniorVB .NetDevelopers Professionals with 0 – 2 yearssolid development experience in.Net Developmentand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Summary:

To provide application analysis and development. Work with customers and internal colleagues to carry out the technical implementation and configuration of successful high quality.

Key Duties & Responsibilities :

Able to communicate effectively with customers by telephone and provide information about products and services. Seeks assistance from colleagues for the resolution of more complex customer service queries and complaints. Can use databases to retrieve and enter data.

Assists in defining acceptance tests for these recommendations.

Build and maintain knowledge of the company Products and how to configure them.

Configures software of one or more software products.

Designs, codes, tests, corrects, and documents simple programs, and assists in the implementation of software which forms part of a properly engineered information or communications system

Identifies and resolves issues with applications, following agreed procedures. Uses application management software and tools to collect agreed performance statistics. Carries out agreed applications maintenance tasks

Assists in the investigation and resolution of issues relating to applications. Assists with specified maintenance procedures

Qualifications & Experience:

Minimum of HNC in relevant subject, or equivalent qualifications, plus considerable work experience in a relevant role.

Test Driven Development

Various programminglanguages -VB.Net, JavaScript, and SQL

Agile Practices

Expected to be competent in undertaking a range of technical support activities

General Insurance Knowledge in particular General Insurance Products

Knowledge of the Insurance industry and its processes and procedures gained through direct experience

Practical working knowledge of at least one computer-based Insurance application

Demonstrable aptitude for analysing application problems, ideally using a formal analysis methodology, and the building of solutions. (Some knowledge of analysing relational data would be beneficial)

Experience in working to strict deadlines, both individually and as part of a team

