Business Analyst III HR

Position Purpose:
This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user, and organization benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)
Job objectives:
- Information Seeking & Analysis
- Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing
- Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships
- Organizing, multitasking & time management
- Knowledge and Application
- Company and Team Values
Experience:
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- Aris experience
- SuccessFactors experience
- SAP HR experience
Knowledge and skills:
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven