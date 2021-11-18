Data Scientist at Afro Miaki

Description
Our client requires a data scientist to be part of their Data Analytics initiatives to extract, analyse and interpret large amounts of data from a range of sources, using algorithmic, data mining, artificial intelligence, machine learning and statistical tools, to make it accessible to businesses. Capability to interpret the data through visualisation tools in a clear and engaging language is essential.
Responsibilities
- Work closely with your business to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for effective decision making
- Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate, and extract data to supply tailored reports to colleagues, customers or the wider organisation
- Use machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems
- Test data mining models to select the most appropriate ones for use on a project
- Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results
- Have responsibility for the organisation’s data science strategy
- Establish new systems and processes and look for opportunities to improve the flow of data
- Evaluate new and emerging technologies
- Represent the company at external events and conferences
- Build and develop relationships with clients and service provider
- Create clear reports that tell compelling stories about how customers or clients work with the business
- Assess the effectiveness of data sources and data-gathering techniques and improve data collection methods
- Horizon scan to stay up to date with the latest technology, techniques, and methods
- Conduct research from which you’ll develop prototypes and proof of concepts
- Look for opportunities to use insights/datasets/code/models across other functions in the organisation (for example in the HR and marketing departments)
- Curiosity and enthusiastic about using algorithms to solve problems and enthuse others to see the benefit of your work.
Candidate Requirements
Skills/Qualifications
- 5 years+ experience in data analytics, AI, ML
- Bachelor’s degree, data science/computer and data science
- Hands on experience in liaisons with clients and relationship building in a software environment.
- Good knowledge and experience in the field of Cloud computing is preferable.
- Good ability to lead, collaborate, direct, and coordinate digital platform services within a diverse and complex organisational environment.
Desired Skills:
- Client Relations
- Cloud Computing
- Data Science
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree