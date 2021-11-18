Data Scientist at Afro Miaki

Nov 18, 2021

Description

Our client requires a data scientist to be part of their Data Analytics initiatives to extract, analyse and interpret large amounts of data from a range of sources, using algorithmic, data mining, artificial intelligence, machine learning and statistical tools, to make it accessible to businesses. Capability to interpret the data through visualisation tools in a clear and engaging language is essential.

Responsibilities

  • Work closely with your business to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for effective decision making
  • Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate, and extract data to supply tailored reports to colleagues, customers or the wider organisation
  • Use machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems
  • Test data mining models to select the most appropriate ones for use on a project
  • Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results
  • Have responsibility for the organisation’s data science strategy
  • Establish new systems and processes and look for opportunities to improve the flow of data
  • Evaluate new and emerging technologies
  • Represent the company at external events and conferences
  • Build and develop relationships with clients and service provider
  • Create clear reports that tell compelling stories about how customers or clients work with the business
  • Assess the effectiveness of data sources and data-gathering techniques and improve data collection methods
  • Horizon scan to stay up to date with the latest technology, techniques, and methods
  • Conduct research from which you’ll develop prototypes and proof of concepts
  • Look for opportunities to use insights/datasets/code/models across other functions in the organisation (for example in the HR and marketing departments)
  • Curiosity and enthusiastic about using algorithms to solve problems and enthuse others to see the benefit of your work.

Candidate Requirements

Skills/Qualifications

  • 5 years+ experience in data analytics, AI, ML
  • Bachelor’s degree, data science/computer and data science
  • Hands on experience in liaisons with clients and relationship building in a software environment.
  • Good knowledge and experience in the field of Cloud computing is preferable.
  • Good ability to lead, collaborate, direct, and coordinate digital platform services within a diverse and complex organisational environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Client Relations
  • Cloud Computing
  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position