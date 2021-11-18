Data Scientist at Afro Miaki

Description

Our client requires a data scientist to be part of their Data Analytics initiatives to extract, analyse and interpret large amounts of data from a range of sources, using algorithmic, data mining, artificial intelligence, machine learning and statistical tools, to make it accessible to businesses. Capability to interpret the data through visualisation tools in a clear and engaging language is essential.

Responsibilities

Work closely with your business to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for effective decision making

Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate, and extract data to supply tailored reports to colleagues, customers or the wider organisation

Use machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems

Test data mining models to select the most appropriate ones for use on a project

Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results

Have responsibility for the organisation’s data science strategy

Establish new systems and processes and look for opportunities to improve the flow of data

Evaluate new and emerging technologies

Represent the company at external events and conferences

Build and develop relationships with clients and service provider

Create clear reports that tell compelling stories about how customers or clients work with the business

Assess the effectiveness of data sources and data-gathering techniques and improve data collection methods

Horizon scan to stay up to date with the latest technology, techniques, and methods

Conduct research from which you’ll develop prototypes and proof of concepts

Look for opportunities to use insights/datasets/code/models across other functions in the organisation (for example in the HR and marketing departments)

Curiosity and enthusiastic about using algorithms to solve problems and enthuse others to see the benefit of your work.

Candidate Requirements

Skills/Qualifications

5 years+ experience in data analytics, AI, ML

Bachelor’s degree, data science/computer and data science

Hands on experience in liaisons with clients and relationship building in a software environment.

Good knowledge and experience in the field of Cloud computing is preferable.

Good ability to lead, collaborate, direct, and coordinate digital platform services within a diverse and complex organisational environment.

Desired Skills:

Client Relations

Cloud Computing

Data Science

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position