DEVOPS ENGINEER

- Provide monitoring/support/investigation/fault administration of our custom developed web applications. Analysis of failures and trends on applications. Automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery / integration / development, test-driven development, and agile best-practices. 24/7 Support within a digital environment.
RESPONSIBILITIES
BACKGROUND REQUIREMENTS
- Education: Formal Qualifications
- Linux certification
- Kubernetes certification
- Essential
- Desirable
- Job related Work Experience
- Work Experience:
- Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems2+ years of experience in Windows based operating systems2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experienceDocker and Kubernetes (2 years’ experience)Experience in supporting digital or web-based [URL Removed] years’ experience in 2 or more of the following:Oracle Weblogic Server administrationOracle Glassfish AdministrationIBM MQ Series AdministrationApache Web Server Administration
- Skills or Knowledge
- Knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management etc.- Sound problem-solving exposure at application and business transaction level- Commitment to routine as well as investigation/analysis work.- Ability to understand and write SQL Database queries (Oracle/Microsoft SQL).- Ability to solve medium to high complexity problems- Self-motivated, proactive, taking ownership of problems through to completion.- Candidate with a sense of responsibility to work on shifts and standby.- Good oral and written communication skills- Beginner Level Software Developer- Problem solving skills- Quick learner (short initial ramp up period)
- 2 years +
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Weblogic
- Oracle
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Apache