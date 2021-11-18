Intermediate Backend C# Developer with Azure – Remote/Bryanston – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A supreme cloud-based solutions Software Company, is on the hunt for a C# Developer with Azure experience, to join their team.

Self-driven? Highly motivated Developer and looking for your next challenge within a SaaS hub ensures an effortless data security proven to be a game changer in their industry?

Tech stack includes:

.Net Core

C#

Web API

Agile / Scrum

Azure Stack

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Git

TFS

SQL Server

